German sports committee takes stance against ban on gambling sponsorship

Germany.- A public meeting of the Bundestag Sports Committee heard opinions against proposals to ban gambling sponsorship in German sports. It was noted that the loss of funding would have a detrimental impact on sports clubs.

Nevertheless, Inka Müller-Schmäh, managing director of the Association of Sports Sponsorship Providers, said a clear legal framework was required. She said sports sponsorship must remain possible “no matter where, when and how the sport takes place or is broadcast”.

Several countries in Europe have already introduced sponsorship bans, including Spain and Italy. The Netherlands has passed legislation to ban gambling sponsorship from next year. In March, the Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) sent a request for information to online gambling operators to request details of their sponsorship agreements. Lithuanian MPs have proposed a ban there, and in England, the Premiere League will introduce a voluntary ban on front-of-shirt sponsorship from the end of the 2025/26 season.