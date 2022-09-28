GeoComply receives conditional licence in Ohio

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has granted a conditional licence to the geolocation data firm.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply has been awarded a conditional licence by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), makings GeoComply the first geolocation company in Ohio. The Commission granted 10 operator licences and four supplier licences as it prepares for sports betting launch on January 1.

In Ohio, firms providing KYC services are required to obtain a supplier licence. As such, GeoComply’s conditional suppliers licence covers its IDComply product and geolocation services. GeoComply states that its IDComply is the “only age and identity verification service licensed in Ohio”.

GeoComply SVP of compliance, Lindsay Slader, said: “We are delighted to get our licence approved early in the process. Compliance deadlines are coming quickly and we are in the strongest position to ensure our customers meet the requirements and submit complete and final geolocation procedures by November 2.”

Bettors in Ohio may begin wagering on sports on January 1, 2023. It comes after governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December. Under the new law, bettors in Ohio will be allowed to wager legally on college and professional sports and other events, including the Olympics.

Two Ohio casinos, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course and the Covelli Centre, applied for sports betting licence approval from the Ohio Casino Control Commission, in July. Phantom Fireworks Inc and Youngstown Real Estate Ventures LLC have submitted sports gaming proprietor, services provider, and supplier applications.

GeoComply reports record NFL betting on opening weekend

In early September, GeoComply reported a big start to the NFL season based on geolocation volume data for sports betting. The first four days of the new season, from September 8 through September 11 saw 103.1m bets, a 71.5 per cent increase year-on-year.

The results were boosted by the legalisation of sports betting in Arkansas, Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana and New York since last year’s NFL. In terms of transactions, New York was the leading market, with a 15.3 per cent market share, followed by Pennsylvania with a 39.7 per cent rise to 15.3m.