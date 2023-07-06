GeoComply expands executive team

The appointments mean that women now account for more than 60 per cent of GeoComply’s senior team.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply has appointed Lindsey Drake as CFO and Kelly Schaefer as its chief human resources officer. The new appointments mean that women now account for more than 60 per cent of GeoComply’s senior team.

Anna Sainsbury, GeoComply CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey and Kelly to the GeoComply team. Their extensive expertise and leadership in their respective fields will be instrumental in guiding our financial strategy and strengthening our talent capabilities. As we continue to expand our market presence and develop groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions, their contributions will be critical in driving our growth and further solidifying our position as a global leader.”

In April, GeoComply named cybercrime expert and former US secret service agent Michael Dawson as a law enforcement liaison in its risk services team. Dawson spent 23 years in the secret service an investigator of cybercrime, fraud and money laundering related to cryptocurrencies.

This year, the company also appointed Vadim Jelezniakov as its chief technology officer. Jelezniakov previously served as the director of engineering at Meta. In his new role, he oversees product and service development and manage GeoComply’s technology strategy.