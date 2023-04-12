GeoComply hires former US secret service agent Michael Dawson for risk services team

Dawson joins the company as a law enforcement liaison following over 23 years with the Secret Service.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply has appointed cybercrime expert and former US secret service agent Michael Dawson as a law enforcement liaison in its risk services team. Dawson spent 23 years in the secret service an investigator of cybercrime, fraud and money laundering related to cryptocurrencies.

The GeoComply risk services team aims to help customers identify and address high-risk behaviour from customers and escalate cases to law enforcement agencies when required.

GeoComply’s director of risk services, Danny DiRienzo, said: “While automating fraud alerts is a big part of what we do to protect our customers, we have found that machines still don’t learn as fast as fraud evolves. Our fraud-fighting capabilities are therefore rooted in a blend of human analysis meshed with the very best that data science can provide.”

Dawson commented: “This feels like such a good fit for me because it allows me to continue the fight against fraud using GeoComply’s cutting-edge technology. Geolocation is such an effective tool. If more of the banks and platforms I helped had used GeoComply, it would have made investigations a lot simpler and the life of the criminals a lot harder.”

GeoComply recently named Vadim Jelezniakov as its chief technology officer. Jelezniakov previously served as the director of engineering at Meta. In his new role, he oversees product and service development and manages GeoComply’s technology strategy.

Jelezniakov has worked in product development, developing and managing scalable technology platforms. He has also worked for Google, Amazon, and the New York Times.

GeoComply releases Ontario Anniversary Risk Report

GeoComply has released an Ontario Anniversary Risk Report one year after the Canadian province opened its regulated igaming and online sports betting market. The provider of geolocation and anti-fraud services to Ontario’s operators shows evidence that the market is attracting attention from around the world.

The report highlights 19.9m login attempts worldwide and over 219,000 login attempts from devices associated with fraud since the market debuted in 2022. GeoComply also detected 1,045 fraud rings affecting multiple operators.