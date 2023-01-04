Genius Sports statement following settlement of litigation with SoftConstruct

As part of this settlement SoftConstruct have agreed to purchase a multi-year licence to supply Genius’ market-leading data

Press release.- Genius Sports and SoftConstruct have agreed on a settlement to resolve their legal dispute. As part of this settlement, SoftConstruct has agreed to purchase a multi-year licence to supply Genius’ market-leading data via its BetConstruct and FeedConstruct channels, with such a licence acknowledging Genius’s ownership of database rights.

“Genius invests significant time, resources, and expertise in creating and developing market-leading technology and databases to collect and supply sports data products across the industry,” says Jack Davison, Genius Sports’ chief commercial officer. “We are delighted that the SoftConstruct team have recognized this value and we look forward to working in partnership with them as we move forward.”

“This deal enables us to service our customers with the best data,” says Armand Pinarbasi SoftConstruct’s CEO. “We can now look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in the years to come.”

See also: LIGR Live expands deal with Genius Sports