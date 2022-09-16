Genius Sports partners with NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming partners with Genius to provide Ontario bettors with immersive betting experiences.

Press release.- NorthStar Gaming Inc. is proud to announce it has secured a new official data partnership with Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media.

This partnership will provide NorthStar Bets players with more pre-game and live in-game betting opportunities. Genius Sports’ PreMatch, LiveData and LiveTrading solutions are powered by the highest quality official data and will provide NorthStar Bets with real-time feeds and pin-point pricing across thousands of markets.

Offering unique and customized wagering options, NorthStar Bets continues to deliver an impressive volume of betting choices for Ontario consumers. Included in this partnership is Genius Sports’ leading portfolio of exclusive rights, comprising the CFL, NASCAR, EPL, NCAA and NFL. As the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference (“MAC”), Genius Sports will provide NorthStar Bets with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

To coincide with the kickoff of the NFL season, NorthStar Bets will have access to Genius Sports’ full NFL product suite, including access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

“Genius Sports’ world-class sports data ecosystem integrates seamlessly into our platform allowing us to provide consumers with a highly interactive, visual and comprehensive sportsbook experience,” said Michael Moskowitz, chief executive officer and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. “We continue to add enhancements to the NorthStar Bets App to strengthen the user experience and provide consumers with an immersive and premium gaming experience, something we know local players are looking for.”

The partnership further enhances the unique and immersive experience Ontario sports bettors have come to expect from NorthStar Bets. Consumers will now enjoy a more compelling visual experience thanks to the NorthStar Bets App’s newly optimized look and feel. Enriched with more in-game stats-driven content, the NorthStar Bets platform with integrated capabilities from Genius Sports helps users understand and wager on trending bets and win probabilities.

“In April, Genius Sports became one of the first sportsbook providers to be officially licensed in the rapidly expanding Ontario market,” said Sean Conroy, executive vice president, North America of Genius Sports. “This approval enabled us to partner with leading operators like NorthStar Bets who will be provided with a major competitive advantage through our leading portfolio of official data rights and products.”

