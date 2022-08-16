Genius Sports Group revenue and adjusted EBITDA beats 2Q 2022 guidance

U.S. revenue nearly quadrupled year-on-year in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Genius Sports announced its financial results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We remain highly focused on delivering profitable growth and have executed ahead of expectations through the first half of the year. We continue to utilize our partnerships and unique technology to yield strong results and build upon our commercial strategy,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports co-founder and CEO.

“We have maintained steady EBITDA profitability globally and established a leading position within the U.S., all while achieving EBITDA profitability at the group level. Genius has strong momentum and we feel confident in the continued execution of our strategic plan.”

Highlighted aspects

Genius Sports beats Group Revenue and Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second consecutive quarter.

Group Revenue of $71.1m ($75.0m at guidance exchange rate1 $68.0m guidance).

Group Net loss of $4.8m and Group Adjusted EBITDA of $8.4m ($9.0m at guidance exchange rate1 $8.0m guidance).

U.S. revenue nearly quadrupled year-on-year in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

