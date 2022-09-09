Genius Sports partners with MaximBet

New partnership to provide the growing solutions across thousands of events a year.

MaximBet struck a new official data, trading & personalized marketing partnership with Genius Sports.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has secured an extensive new partnership with MaximBet.

Across thousands of events a year, Genius Sports will provide MaximBet with its official data-driven PreMatch, LiveData and LiveTrading solutions to deliver real-time feeds and pin-point pricing. MaximBet is a privately-held, licensed sports betting and iGaming operator that launched last year in partnership with iconic, international media company, Maxim.

Genius Sports will provide MaximBet with the highest quality content for some of the largest competitions in world sports, including NASCAR, NCAA, EPL, FIBA and the NFL. MaximBet will have access to Genius Sports’ full NFL product suite, including access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed. As the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference, Genius Sports will also provide MaximBet with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

See also: Denver Broncos partner with Genius Sports

Genius Sports’ digital marketing solutions will also help MaximBet run highly targeted, data-driven campaigns to attract, engage and retain new customers.

“A premium betting experience requires the best and most exclusive content which makes Genius Sports the ideal partner for MaximBet as we ramp up for growth across North America,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO & founder, MaximBet. “We are the only true lifestyle sportsbook, offering players incredible, money-can’t buy access to MAXIM parties, courtside seats and more. Combining that with the real-time data our players need gives them a full offering not found elsewhere in the marketplace.”

“Across official data, trading and highly targeted marketing, Genius Sports will play a central role in powering MaximBet’s exciting growth across the U.S.,” said Sean Conroy, executive vice president, North America of Genius Sports. “We’re excited to help engage and expand MaximBet’s passionate customer base.”

See also: Genius Sports Group revenue and adjusted EBITDA beats 2Q 2022 guidance