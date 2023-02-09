Genius Sports launches Genius Marketing Suite

Genius Marketing Suite brings together market-leading media buying, dynamic creative and gamification solutions.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has announced the launch of Genius Marketing Suite, an all-in-one fan engagement engine specifically developed to transform how a range of partners identify, engage and retain sports fans.

Today’s sports fans expect personalised and authentic experiences. Genius Marketing Suite enables brands, sponsors, sportsbooks, leagues and teams, to meet those needs and power every stage of their fan marketing journey.

The suite of products combines a sports-centric media buying service, that provides marketing teams access to millions of fans worldwide, with a dynamic creative solution that makes it easy to design, automate and distribute personalised video and display adverts at scale. In addition, the platform features a full set of interactive digital engagement tools, that help brands establish long-term relationships with fans.

The Genius Marketing Suite is a complementary set of data-driven solutions in a single product offering, incorporating:

Genius Media Buying: A uniquely sports-focused media buying service, helping advertisers find, convert and retain sports fans through highly targeted and efficient campaigns

A uniquely sports-focused media buying service, helping advertisers find, convert and retain sports fans through highly targeted and efficient campaigns Genius Creative: A one-stop-shop to create, automate and optimise highly personalised dynamic video, display and CTV adverts

A one-stop-shop to create, automate and optimise highly personalised dynamic video, display and CTV adverts Genius Games: Made-to-measure gamification solutions, including fantasy, trivia, and predictor games, to engage fans and capture first-party data

Made-to-measure gamification solutions, including fantasy, trivia, and predictor games, to engage fans and capture first-party data Genius Data & Content: Interactive and immersive media tools including easily integrated widgets, rich data visualisations and sports data APIs

Genius helps brands and sports organisations globally create memorable and highly effective sports activations, including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Cadbury, Heineken, Jersey Mike’s, the NFL, MLB, European Tour, DraftKings, FanDuel, Betway, bet365 and many more.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “With the launch of the Genius Marketing Suite, we are integrating the acquisitions of FanHub and Spirable alongside our proven media buying solutions to better serve any brand looking to engage sports fans.

“Our understanding of sports fans, and how and when to engage them, is unrivalled. As a leader in sports data, we can create authentic and real-time experiences at every step of the marketing funnel. Whether you’re a sports team trying to sell more tickets, a clothing brand targeting NFL fans or a sportsbook looking for sign-ups, the Genius Marketing Suite has the answer.”

