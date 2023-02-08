Genius Sports launches suite of NFL free-to-play interactive games to grow international fanbase

Genius Sports to provide NFL International with range of free-to-play games through its Genius Marketing Suite.

NFL appointed Genius Sports as its exclusive worldwide distributor of official league data in April 2021.

Press release.- The National Football League (NFL) and Genius Sports, have expanded their partnership to engage NFL fans by launching a range of unique free-to-play games in select international markets.

As the NFL’s exclusive distributor of official league data, Genius Sports will provide knowledge-based predictor, bracket and personality quiz-style games to boost engagement with NFL fans in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico and the UK.

This customised suite of digital products will challenge fans to test their NFL knowledge through draft pick predictor games, gameday score forecasts as well as Playoff and Super Bowl bracket selections. These interactive products will gamify the entire NFL fan experience and drive repeated engagement with year-round multilingual content.

Players will be encouraged to sign up for the NFL’s official games, giving them a direct platform to compete against other NFL fans around the world. In addition, these interactive tools allow the NFL to better understand its worldwide audience and personalise future fan experiences.

Genius Sports is the NFL’s exclusive distributor of real-time and official play-by-play statistics, NGS data and official sports betting data feed. Through its Marketing Suite, Genius Sports offers an all-in-one engagement engine to transform how brands and sports identify, engage and retain fans. As well as gamification tools and official data feeds, the Genius Marketing Suite offers a sports-centric media buying service and a dynamic creative platform.

This season, Genius Sports has launched data-driven predictor and pick ’em games for several NFL teams, including the Rams, Colts, Broncos and Raiders.

“Extending our partnership to deliver immersive free-to-play games is the latest example of Genius Sports expanding our role at the heart of the NFL ecosystem,” said Josh Linforth, chief revenue officer at Genius Sports. “The NFL’s global audience is growing rapidly and our bespoke games including the highly popular NFL Super Bowl Challenge will be central to the league’s strategy to capture new audiences from around the world.”

