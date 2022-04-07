GAN partners with Chalkline Sports to launch free-to-play sports betting solution

The Chalkline BettorGames platform offers freeplay games in sporting events to drive player engagement and reduce acquisition costs.

US.- Igaming operator and supplier GAN has partnered with Chalkline Sports to launch a new free-to-play sports betting solution in North America. The Chalkline BettorGames platform will offer GAN clients freeplay games in sporting events to drive player engagement and reduce acquisition costs.

Joann Pierce, VP of sales & operations for GAN, said: “The addition of live odds freeplay sports games is a further step forward for our industry-leading product offering. It offers sports bettors in any state the ability to participate in their favorite sporting events with the added benefit of full integration with a rewards program.

“Chalkline’s experience and roots in customer acquisition for casinos and sportsbooks make this partnership optimal for our clients.”

Daniel Kustelski, CEO of Chalkline, added: “We’re thrilled to enter this partnership with GAN. GAN is one of the most well-known and respected brands in the industry, and this fits perfectly into a rapidly evolving gaming landscape for casinos and their patrons. Players love big sporting events, casinos see more and more footfall during these events, and freeplay games build loyalty while delivering an engaging fan experience.”

Inspired Entertainment launches igaming content with GAN

Inspired Entertainment‘s igaming content went live in Michigan with GAN in February. As the platform is employed by many companies, Inspired’s partnership with GAN gives it access to numerous operators across multiple US jurisdictions.

In December, Inspired Entertainment signed a deal with US operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to integrate its content with the RSI platform. RSI will launch with four of Inspired’s titles, including Santa King Megaways, Christmas Cashpots, and Big Spin Bonus.

See also: GAN Limited completes acquisition of Silverback Gaming