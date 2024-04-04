GAN appoints Brian Chang as chief financial officer

Chang has been serving as interim CFO since November 2022.

US.- The igaming operator and supplier GAN Limited has announced that Brian Chang has been appointed as permanent chief financial officer. He had been serving in the position on an interim basis since November 2022. He will focus on guiding the company towards closing a deal with Sega Sammy Creation.

Previously, Chang served as GAN’s senior vice president and corporate controller. From 2014 to 2021, he served as the vice president of accounting and reporting at Alorica. He also worked as an audit manager at Deloitte.

David Goldberg, chairman of GAN’s board, said: “I’d like to congratulate Brian on his appointment to permanently lead our finance team. Brian has proven his financial acumen having served as our interim Chief Financial Officer and he has the full backing of the board of directors. Brian’s proven leadership amongst the financial team and strong knowledge of accounting and financial controls leave us confident that he is the right person to guide us to a successful close of our merger with Sega Sammy.”

Seamus McGill, GAN’s chief executive officer, added: “Brian is a highly capable financial leader and has been an important member of the team since 2021. I’d like to congratulate Brian on his appointment, and I look forward to a continued good working relationship with him.”

Chang commented: “I’d like to thank both Seamus and the Board for their confidence. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to lead our finance team toward a successful closing of our merger with Sega Sammy.”

Seamus McGill was named the company’s chief executive officer in February. He was named interim CEO in September 2023 after the board of directors accepted the resignation of Dermot Smurfit. McGill remains on the company’s board of directors.