GAN names Seamus McGill as chief executive officer

McGill was named the company’s interim CEO in September 2023.

US.- The igaming operator and supplier GAN Limited has announced that Seamus McGill has been named the company’s chief executive officer. He was named interim CEO in September 2023 after the board of directors accepted the resignation of Dermot Smurfit. McGill will remain on the company’s board of directors.

McGill joined GAN’s board in April 2014. He has 25 years of experience in gaming and technology. he was president of JOINGO, a mobile software company and spent five years at Aristocrat Technologies as CEO. He was president of Cyberview Technology and held senior positions at WMS Gaming. He started his career in gaming with Mikohn Gaming Corporation. Prior to moving to the US, he worked in Japan and Singapore.

David Goldberg, the company’s chairman of the board, said: “Seamus has the full backing of the board of directors and we are confident that his experience and leadership make him the most qualified candidate to be GAN’s next CEO. Seamus has been with the Company since 2014 and has a deep understanding of GAN’s products, customers, and strategy. On behalf of the entire board of directors, I’d like to congratulate Seamus on his appointment and we look forward to his success.”

McGill commented: “It’s an honor to be named GAN’s CEO and I’d like to thank David and the board for their vote of confidence. Going forward, our focus remains unchanged. We remain committed to a timely closing of our transaction with Sega Sammy to maximize value for all of our stakeholders.”