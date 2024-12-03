Gamzix unveils Book of Zulu: A thrilling African adventure

Book of Zulu combines the mystery of classic “Book” slots with a fresh African twist.

Press release.- Gamzix, a full-cycle slot provider celebrated for its exceptional game design, has today (December 3) launched its latest release: Book of Zulu. This innovative game masterfully blends the intrigue of classic “Book” slots with a vibrant African theme. Packed with distinctive gameplay mechanics, stunning visuals, and groundbreaking features, Book of Zulu is designed to captivate players and elevate their gaming experience.

Dive into an Unforgettable African Journey

Book of Zulu invites players to embark on an exhilarating adventure into the heart of Africa. With its immersive visuals and a gripping narrative, the game captures the spirit of exploration. To heighten the sense of authenticity, Gamzix incorporated sounds of elephants recorded live at a zoo, creating an atmosphere that echoes the thrill of an Indiana Jones-style quest. Every detail in Book of Zulu has been meticulously crafted to transport players into the mysteries of Zulu culture and its sacred book. The game’s African aesthetic shines through in its dynamic symbols and culturally inspired design, offering a refreshing alternative to the traditional “Book” slots often set in ancient tombs.

Unique gameplay features for maximum engagement

Breaking away from standard “Book” slots, Book of Zulu introduces dual-expanding symbols within the same free spins round. This layered mechanic ensures a dynamic winning experience: a lower-value symbol expands first, delivering smaller rewards, followed by the expansion of a high-value symbol, amplifying the excitement with larger payouts.

The game’s free spin rounds also showcase Gamzix’s innovative twist on expanding symbols. At the start of each round, a special golden-framed symbol is randomly chosen as the “expander.” When three or more of these symbols land, they extend across their reels, maximizing potential wins and heightening suspense as each expansion builds toward bigger rewards.

Free spins enhanced with wild-scatter features

Gamzix redefines scatter and wild mechanics in Book of Zulu. Players are awarded 10 free spins when three or more scatter symbols appear – regardless of the total number, ensuring straightforward and engaging gameplay. Additionally, wild symbols serve as both substitutes and powerful multipliers, transforming every spin into an opportunity for significant wins.

Gamzix’s CCO Lidiia Kosohova, said: “Book of Zulu has been designed to captivate players with its top-tier animations, intuitive gameplay, and a rewarding paytable that starts payouts with as few as two symbols.

“This game offers operators a perfect addition to their portfolio, driving player retention and boosting GGR with its thrilling features and engaging design.”

With its innovative mechanics, culturally rich theme, and attention to detail, Book of Zulu is set to become an essential title for gaming operators and an unforgettable experience for players.