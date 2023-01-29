Gamstop reports 84,000 registrations in 2022

The self-exclusion scheme saw another record year of sign ups, with almost half of new users excluding for the maximum term.

UK.- The gambling self-exclusion scheme Gamstop has reported that a record 84,000 people signed up for the service in 2022. That takes the total number of people excluding via the tool to 341,365.

Almost a third of new users in the last six months were women, and almost half of new users opted to exclude for five years – the maximum length of exclusion. A quarter of new users excluded for a year. Users remain on the platform when their exclusion expires until they request removal.

The figures follow a promotional campaign in December. However, Gamstop CEO Fiona Palmer said the current cost of living crisis may have been partly responsible for the uptick in registrations.

She said: “In 2022 we saw more than 80,000 new registrations, which is a positive step towards supporting even more people. However, as we see an increase in the number of those with gambling problems, it’s important we continue to raise awareness among friends and family of those who most need it, and that we continue to work with bank blocking and other support services to provide a comprehensive solution.”

Some 40 per cent of Gamstop users were aged 25 to 34, around 25 per cent were aged 35- to 44 and only one-fifth were aged 18 to 24. In July, Gamstop, which launched in 2018, reported it had 300,000 users. It had previously reported higher registrations in winter but last year saw the peak in new registrations occur on July 1.

It has been mandatory for UK-licensed gambling operators to integrate with Gamstop since 2020. In November, Britain’s Gambling Commission suspended the licence of LEBOM for failing to do so. Operators must block players who have signed up to Gamstop.

