Liechtenstein extends online gambling ban

The European country has extended the ban on online gambling to 2028.

Liechtenstein.- The government of Liechtenstein has extended the country’s current ban on online gambling until 2028. It has also entered into an information-sharing agreement with Switzerland under which the countries will exchange information on banned players.

Liechtenstein says the information-sharing arrangement will come into effect next year and is intended to ensure effective cross-border player protection.

Land-based gambling was legalised in Liechtenstein in 2010 and there are now six physical casinos, doubling the number operating in 2019. However, Casinos Austria closed its Casino Bazers in September 2022 after under two years in business, and last year the country introduced a ban on new land-based casinos to prevent the sector from growing further.

This year, it held a referendum on banning land-based casinos entirely by 2028, but the proposal was easily defeated, with 73.3 per cent of voters against a ban. Some 70 per cent of eligible voters took part.