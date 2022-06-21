Gaming Realms secures licence in Connecticut

The licence will enable Gaming Realms to supply its content to licensed operators in the state.

The firm plans to launch its Slingo content with DraftKings and FanDuel by the end of 2022.

US.- Online slots developer Gaming Realms has secured a new online gaming service provider licence in the US state of Connecticut. The licence, issued by Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection, will enable Gaming Realms to supply its content to licensed operators active in the state.

The company expects its Slingo content to go live in the state with DraftKings and FanDuel by the end of 2022, once final certifications are completed. DraftKings and FanDuel, both of which have multi-state deals and direct integrations with Gaming Realms, are already live in Connecticut.

Connecticut is the fourth US state to issue a licence to Gaming Realms, with the developer also approved in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Gaming Realms’ chief executive Michael Buckley said: “The company’s strategy to sign multi-state deals and direct integration agreements with some of the largest operators in the US has also put us in a stronger position for our Slingo content to go live in a shorter time frame and to capitalise on market growth as more states look to regulate igaming,”

“The company’s expansion outside of North America is progressing as expected, and our Slingo games have recently gone live in Italy with Lottomatica, which is that country’s largest operator.”

In March, Gaming Realms was awarded an igaming supplier license in Ontario ahead of the launch of the regulated market on April 4. Via its subsidiary AlchemyBet Limited, the Slingo supplier plans to expand its full portfolio of games in the province.

The firm also launched its services in Québec with the state company Loto-Québec, the only regulated operator of igaming in the province. Under the terms of the deal, the studio’s Slingo Originals titles launch on Loto-Québec’s igaming platform.

In the US, it gained a full igaming supplier licence in the state of Michigan in March after receiving a provisional licence in January 2021. The company already had full licences for New Jersey and Pennsylvania.