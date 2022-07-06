Gaming Realms partners with Discovery Channel to develop online slot games

Gaming Realms will develop new online slot games based on two of the cable channel’s shows.

US.- Online slots developer Gaming Realms has partnered with American cable channel Discovery to develop two new online slot games. The games will be based on two of Discovery’s TV shows.

One of the games, Slingo Shark Week, which is based on US gaming supplier Everi’s slot game, has already gone live. A second Slingo game themed around the Deadliest Catch brand will be released by the end of 2022.

Gaming Realms director of business partnerships Craig Falciglia said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be partnering with Discovery Channel to create these new Slingo games based on two very popular television series. We see this as a great opportunity to significantly increase the awareness of our Slingo content.”

Ian Woods, senior vice president of international consumer products at Warner Bros Discovery, added: “For gaming fans who are also fans of Discovery Channel, this partnership offers them an opportunity to interact in a deeper way with titles and brands they love. We’re delighted to have found such a supportive partner in Gaming Realms and looking forward to seeing how fans catch on to the games.”

In March, Gaming Realms was awarded an igaming supplier license in Ontario. Via its subsidiary AlchemyBet Limited, the Slingo supplier expands its full portfolio of games in the province.

The firm also launched its services in Québec with the state company Loto-Québec, the only regulated operator of igaming in the province. Under the terms of the deal, the studio’s Slingo Originals titles will launched on Loto-Québec’s igaming platform.

Gaming Realms secures licence in Connecticut

Gaming Realms has secured a new online gaming service provider licence in the US state of Connecticut. The licence, issued by Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection, enables Gaming Realms to supply its content to licensed operators active in the state.

The company expects its Slingo content to go live in the state with DraftKings and FanDuel by the end of 2022, once final certifications are completed. DraftKings and FanDuel, both of which have multi-state deals and direct integrations with Gaming Realms, are already live in Connecticut.