Gaming industry delivers $329bn annual economic impact to U.S. economy, AGA study finds

America’s gaming industry directly employs more than 700,000 people in the U.S.

Conducted by Oxford Economics, the study released by the American Gaming Association shows that the U.S. commercial and tribal gaming industry supports 1.8 million jobs and $104bn in wages.

WASHINGTON – The American Gaming Association (AGA) today released a new study quantifying the expansive annual impact the casino gaming industry has on the U.S. economy. Conducted by Oxford Economics, findings show the U.S. commercial and tribal gaming industry:

Contributes $328.6bn to the U.S. economy.

Supports 1.8 million jobs and $104bn in wages and salaries across the country.

Generates $52.7bn in tax revenue to federal, state and local governments.

“The U.S. gaming industry delivers long-term growth and impact to communities, generating significant tax revenue, creating strong jobs, supporting local small businesses, and funding critical community priorities,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller during State of the Industry remarks at G2E 2023.

According to the report, America’s gaming industry directly employs more than 700,000 people in the U.S. Put in context with the broader U.S. economy:

Gaming provides more direct jobs than the air transportation, postal service or motion picture and video sectors.

Direct casino employment accounts for 1 in 33 leisure and hospitality jobs.

The $53bn in taxes generated by the gaming industry provides critical funding for local public programs and services, including education, infrastructure and economic development, as well as supplemental revenue for state general funds.

Recent, related AGA research shows the economic benefits generated by gaming are widely recognized by Americans, with a record 71 per cent of adults saying the casino gaming industry has a positive impact on the U.S. economy.

See also: AGA: gaming CEOs positive on current business conditions, neutral on future outlook