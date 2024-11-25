Live! Casino Pittsburgh opens new poker room in Pennsylvania

The venue has inaugurated new spaces as it celebrates its fourth anniversary.

US.- Live! Casino Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, has opened a new poker room, a high-limit table games room, and a meeting and event space. Team members were joined by government and business leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new poker room where Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup champion Phil Bourque played the ceremonial first poker hand.

The casino, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary, has invested $7.5m into the facility since opening in November 2020. The poker room is on the first floor, adjacent to the main casino gaming area. It has six large tables and multiple big-screen TVs in 1,400 square feet of space. The 950-square-foot high-limit table games room features two blackjack tables, a midi baccarat table, large high-definition TVs, and a bar.

Live! Casino general manager Sean Sullivan said: “It’s incredible to think that we’ve been part of this community for four years and it just keeps getting better. I don’t think there could be a more appropriate way to celebrate than with these three exciting additions to our beautiful property. These investments underscore our commitment to being a good community partner and world-class gaming and entertainment destination.”

This year, Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosted a free table games dealer school with classes taught by licensed instructors. The Dealer School was held at the Westmoreland Mall from March 4 until April 12.