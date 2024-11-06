Gaming in Nebraska: casinos generate $15.8m in revenue in September

The state’s four gaming facilities generated $3.1m in taxes.

US.- Nebraska’s gaming facilities in Lincoln, Fonner Park, Omaha and Columbus generated $3.1m in tax revenue on gross revenue of $15.8m in September.

According to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, WarHorse Casino permanent casino in Omaha generated 6.2m in gross gaming revenue and paid $1.2m in gaming taxes. WarHorse Casino in Lincoln reported $4.5m in gaming revenue, Grand Island $3.1m and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino, operated by Caesars Entertainment, $1.9m.

See also: No vote on online sports betting in Nebraska

WarHorse Omaha opened in August with 925 gaming positions, table games, and a Sweetwater Cafe. A second phase is expected to open next spring, with more than 400 additional positions, a smoking area and more dining options. WarHorse already offers a sportsbook and simulcast horse racing in a temporary facility at the Omaha site. Both will be moved to the new casino.

It’s the second permanent casino in Nebraska after Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, which opened in May. Meanwhile, a permanent venue in Grand Island is under construction. It will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025. WarHorse in Lincoln opened its second phase this week.