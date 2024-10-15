Gaming in Canada: AGLC approves Camrose Casino relocation to Edmonton

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis has approved an application to move Camrose Casino.

Canada.- Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has approved an application for Camrose Casino to relocate to Edmonton. The agency said that the decision was made “after careful consideration of objections and support.” While the casino is approved to move to Edmonton, it will remain in the rural pool for charitable gaming events.

“In balancing all the options, the decision to approve the application will support continuous business operations, provide jobs for Albertans, and will significantly improve returns for rural charities with minimal impact to charities assigned to the Edmonton pool. AGLC has a key responsibility to be a direct contributor to provincial revenue”, AGLC said. It also stated that the move will generate “significant additional revenue” for the provincial government.

Recently, River Cree Resort and Casino in Alberta broke ground on a $200m expansion project. The project will include a new hotel with an 18-storey tower, 240 hotel rooms, 38,000 square feet of event space a grand ballroom, outdoor space and a pool. The hotel is expected to open in spring 2027.

Meanwhile, Play Alberta, the regulated online gaming site in the Canadian province of Alberta, announced a new agreement with Edmonton Oilers ice hockey team. It will become the team’s exclusive sports betting and online gaming partner.

The Play Alberta logo will feature on home jerseys and GameSense, Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis’s (AGLC) responsible gambling program, will feature on helmets at home games.