Gaming Corps games now live with iGP’s igaming Deck

Cloud-based platform offering more than 10,000 games adds a full suite of Gaming Corps titles.

Press release.- Gaming Corps – a publicly-listed game development company based in Sweden – has secured greater distribution of its premium games’ portfolio through a new partnership with iGP’s cloud-based aggregator platform, igaming Deck.

iGaming Deck is a centralised hub offering an extensive collection of online casino games. It provides seamless integration into any gaming website through a single API alongside detailed data analytics and access to game providers’ promotional offerings, allowing operators to drive the player experience like never before.

Rapidly growing igaming Deck already offers more than 10,000 games, including titles developed by both established brands and innovative up-and-coming studios, all accessible from one location. This substantial list of games will now also include Gaming Corps’ full repertoire of MGA-licenced content, including Crash, Mine, Table and Slot titles.

Recent hit releases, such as Wild Woof, Ramen Puzzle and Super Hot Stacks, along with some of Gaming Corps’ notorious games series like Jet Lucky and Coin Miner are guaranteed to drive player engagement and loyalty.

Mats Lundin, director of Sales at Gaming Corps said: “iGP’s aggregator solution, iGaming Deck, is an innovative gaming hub which provides seamless access to partners across the world. We are delighted to be able to add our thrilling games content to the platform.

“We have continued to strengthen our games portfolio with memorable, action-packed games, and we are excited to present these titles to all of iGaming Deck’s growing list of partners, giving more players the opportunity to enjoy what we have to offer.”

See also: Live Solutions and iGP join forces for seamless integration

Inesa Glazaite, CCO, iGP said: “ Having Gaming Corp’s full library of games available to our operators via igaming Deck further improves the depth of offering and the experiences we can deliver to players. iGP’s technology and product philosophy means we build with both operator and player in mind.

“We ensure great reporting and functionality for the operator and a seamless experience for the player. Together iGP and Gaming Corps will drive this experience for everyone.”