Game Play Network names Ian Smith as chief technology officer

US.- Game Play Network (GPN), a Los Angeles-based igaming company, has announced that it has appointed Ian Smith as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Smith will supervise product expansion, technological innovation, and platform scalability to support GPN’s integration of its technology within its B2B customer network.

Previously, Smith served as CTO at Rank Interactive, where he was responsible for building in-house development teams. He has also worked at Flutter Entertainment as director of technology strategy, where he was responsible for the technology strategy of the International division, which included brands such as PokerStars, Betfair International, and AdjaraBet. He also served as global director at William Hill.

Russell Fine, president of GPN, said: “We are excited to welcome Ian to the GPN team. He is an experienced iGaming innovator that is perfectly positioned to take GPN’s first-of-its-kind iGaming platform into its next stage of commercialization. Ian’s leadership will accelerate growth, expand the company’s footprint and create exciting new player experiences.”

Smith commented: “I have been working in iGaming since its inception, and I am truly energized by GPN’s unprecedented approach to revolutionizing the space. GPN is ready for its next ambitious stage, and I am eager to leverage my over 20 years of gaming experience to ensure that we achieve and exceed GPN’s goals.”

Game Play Network signs licence deal with High 5 Games

In April, Game Play Network (GPN) announced that it had entered into a licence agreement with igaming supplier High 5 Games to integrate its casino-style games in GPN’s B2B network and GPN’s B2C website and mobile app, b spot.

Through the partnership, players have the opportunity to access a new selection of popular slot titles and other casino-style games, as GPN expands its distribution footprint in the US.