GamCare nominated for Howard League prize

GamCare has been recognised for its work in the criminal justice system.

The responsible gambling charity has been nominated as “organisation of the year”

UK.- The responsible gambling charity GamCare has been nominated for the Howard League’s “Organisation of the Year” prize at its annual Community Awards. The nomination was made to recognise the charity’s work on problem gambling treatment in the Criminal Justice System (CJS).

The Howard League, a body that seeks penal reform, awards prizes to UK organisations that successfully address CJS and penal reform issues. It noted that GamCare’s work made a difference for those in the CJS by providing support and training for various stakeholders.

It said: “These annual awards celebrate and champion work that challenges and changes people for the better. The awards recognise projects and organisations whose work and practice has delivered above and beyond normal service delivery.”

GamCare won a Howard League award in 2020 for raising awareness of problem gambling as a mental health issue in the CJS and expanding treatment options for CJS members experiencing harm.

Chris Walker, criminal justice programme manager for GamCare, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award. I am incredibly proud of the work achieved by the Criminal Justice Programme and seeing the increased awareness of gambling-related harms and the support options within criminal justice services.”

Responsible gambling charities launch framework for UK education sector

Last month, GamCare, Ygam and Fast Forward launched a framework for educating young people about gambling harm. They say the evidence-based principles are designed for the use of educators with young people aged seven to 24.

The charities stress that the Gambling Education Framework was developed without industry funding or influence. They’re designed for use in both formal and informal, and paid and voluntary, teaching environments in and outside of schools.

Input was received from the Gambling Prevention Education Forum, which includes organisations that provide gambling prevention education to children. GamCare, Ygam and Fast Forward also pledge to follow the framework with their own education services, thus acting as ambassadors of best practice.