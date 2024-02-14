GamCare names Mark Weiss as deputy CEO

Weiss will continue to serve as director of communications and external affairs.

UK.- The gambling treatment and support charity GamCare has promoted Mark Weiss to the position of deputy CEO. He will continue to serve as director of communications and external affairs while working closely with executive chair Margot Daly to provide strategic leadership and direction for GamCare’s services.

Weiss began his work at GamCare in 2022. He was previously head of policy and public affairs at the Royal College of Anaesthetists. GamCare noted his background in promoting diverse public health organisations and initiatives, including a tenure at the Faculty of Public Health and as an advisor to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Public Health and Welfare policy.

Daly said: “I am pleased to welcome Mark as the charity’s new Deputy CEO. His first-hand appreciation of the profound positive impact of GamCare’s treatment services and prevention programs underscores his commitment to the tens of thousands of people who use our services every year.

“As GamCare navigates the evolving landscape, Mark’s collaborative and evidence-based approach will be instrumental in driving forward GamCare’s core mission to help those affected by gambling-related harm, and to prevent further harm from emerging.”

Weiss said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Deputy CEO. Since joining in 2022, I have seen first-hand the incredible impact that GamCare’s essential services have had in supporting people to recover from gambling harms.

“As we now work through this transitional period in the future of research, prevention, and treatment, I look forward to working in close collaboration with our third-sector partners, with GambleAware, the NHS, and with the government as, together, we build the next chapter of gambling support in Britain.”

Last week, GamCare announced plans for a revision of the UK Safer Gambling Standard. The safer gambling support and treatment charity said that a strategic review would make recommendations for the standard to function under a new structure.

Accredited by UKAS, the Safer Gambling Standard is an independent quality standard intended to evaluate licensed gambling operators’ measures to protect customers from gambling-related harm. It requires operators to submit up-to-date information on regulatory investigations.