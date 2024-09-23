Gambling in Alabama: new bill would increase penalties

A legislator has proposed increased penalties for breaches of the state’s ban on gambling.

US.- An Alabama legislator has proposed a bill that would increase the penalties for breaches of the state’s gambling prohibitions. The bill would also add clarification to existing legislation to specificy that electronic bingo and horseracing machines are prohibited in the state.

Matthew Hammett, who represents House District 92 covering Coffee, Covington, and Escambia counties, filed House Bill 41 ahead of the 2025 legislative session. If the bill is passed, promoting gambling, possessing a gambling device or conspiracy to promote gambling would become Class C felonies for first-time offences and Class B felonies for third or more offences. They are currently Class A misdemeanors.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office recently ordered the shut down of five venues in Selma that were alleged to have housed slot machines and gambling devices for illegal gambling.