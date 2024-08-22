Alabama Attorney General shuts five illegal gambling sites

The facilities are alleged to have housed slot machines and gambling devices.

US.- The Alabama Attorney General’s Office has ordered the shut down of five venues in Selma that are alleged to have housed slot machines and gambling devices for illegal gambling. Temporary restraining orders have been obtained against the facilities. They must cease operations, and the property cannot be used or accessed until further orders from the Circuit Court of Dallas County.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said: “These facilities are operating with complete disregard to Alabama law. I applaud Dallas County Sheriff Granthum’s dedication to combat this blight, and willingness to invite our team to assist in addressing these criminal enterprises. The law is clear; gambling is illegal in Alabama and the Attorney General’s Office will continue to enforce the laws of this state.”

Alabama legislative session adjourns with no final vote on gambling bill

In May, Alabama lawmakers ended the legislative session without approving a bill that would have put gaming to a public vote. The Senate did not take the bill up on the session’s final day. It had failed by one vote earlier in the session.

The bill approved by the House would have allowed a lottery, sports betting and up to 10 casinos with slot machines and table games. The Senate favoured a stricter version that only included a lottery and historical horse racing.