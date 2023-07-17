Gambling.com Group launches Casinos.com

The new domain will target international audiences.

US.- Gambling.com Group has announced the launch of Casinos.com. The domain name was acquired by Gambling.com Group in 2022. Despite being originally registered in 1994, it’s the first time a full-service website has launched on the domain.

The new website operates under the same business model as Gambling.com and the group’s other online gambling portals. It will target an international audience with reviews and free games.

Charles Gillespie, chief executive officer of Gambling.com Group, said: “The addition of Casinos.com to our leading brand portfolio affords us the opportunity to build a new powerhouse international flagship brand alongside Gambling.com, as we leverage our existing teams, technology, and expertise.

“When we rebuilt Gambling.com in 2011 we had to start from scratch and build out all the necessary technology systems to support it. With Casinos.com we were able to leverage our mature platform and start with a focus directly on our users and the Casinos.com product. It is a transformational initiative and strategic priority that we believe will drive significant organic growth as we position Casinos.com as the category-defining brand for the global casino market.”

Gambling.com recently named Peter McGough as vice president of investor relations. The firm also confirmed the appointment of Michael Quartieri to its board of directors.