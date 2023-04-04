GambleAware rebrands UK National Gambling Treatment Service

GambleAware’s NGTS will now be named the National Gambling Support Network (NGSN).

UK.- The gaming industry-based grant-making body GambleAware has rebranded its National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS). The service will be renamed as the National Gambling Support Network (NGSN).

The charity has also announced that it will double funding for the service, which will add elements to its service, including a regional-first approach and a focus on early intervention and enhanced referral routes. The existing support service and provision of resources for people suffering from gambling harm will continue.

GambleAware chief commissioning officer Anna Hargrave said: “As the country’s leading commissioner in this sector, we’re delighted to announce the new National Gambling Support Network and our increase in investment for those experiencing gambling harm.

“The NGSN is built on strong foundations and brings together a network of excellent regional providers, who are strong agents of change working to meet people’s needs.

“By taking a regional first approach we hope to create new opportunities to work with other local services and government agencies. By broadening our reach at a local level and engaging with local authorities or the criminal justice sector, for example, means we can further help those experiencing harm from gambling.”

Last week, GambleAware announced that would make a £350,000 grant to support research on gambling stigmatisation. The National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) and the University of Wolverhampton will investigate how stigma and discrimination impact people affected by gambling harms. GambleAware said this was a topic in which there were limited studies to date.

Earlier this month, GambleAware reported on the results of new research showing a heightened risk of gambling harm among minority groups.