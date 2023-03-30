GambleAware awards grant to probe discrimination against gambling harm

The findings of the study will be reported next year.

NatCen and the University of Wolverhampton will investigate how stigma impacts on people affected by gambling harm.

UK.- The gambling industry-backed charity and grant-making body GambleAware has awarded £350,000 to the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) and the University of Wolverhampton for research into how stigma and discrimination impact people affected by gambling harms.

The two institutions will conduct a study into how people with gambling addictions are stigmatised and discriminated against in society by stakeholders such as healthcare providers, charities, communities and families, the media and the gambling industry itself. They will seek to determine which communities are most affected by stigmatisation, and why.

The study will also include people who suffer from challenges such as drug use, anxiety or depression, or homelessness in combination with gambling addiction. It will aim to identify potential interventions, services, campaigns and policies that could challenge stigmatisation. The findings are expected next year.

GambleAware chief commissioning officer Anna Hargrave noted that there was limited research in this area and that stigmatisation can cause additional mental health problems and make people feel ashamed and socially excluded. She said the study would be a vital step towards developing a wider understanding of its impact.

Earlier this month, GambleAware reported on the results of new research showing a heightened risk of gambling harm among minority groups.

The study conducted by Ipsos UK and ClearView Research found that the rate of gambling harm among gamblers from minority backgrounds in the UK was 42 per cent compared to 20 per cent for white British gamblers. That contrasts with a lower gambling participation rate among minority groups of 31 per cent compared to 48 per cent for white British people.

The study found that 18 per cent of gamblers from minorities used gambling as a “coping mechanism, in response to challenges and difficulties in life”, three times more than white British people (6 per cent). They were also more likely to find it difficult to limit gambling activity despite wanting to. They were also found to be slightly less likely to seek formal support.