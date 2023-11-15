GambleAware raises concerns over access to gambling treatment in Scotland

The body says fewer people are accessing services in Scotland than in the rest of Britain.

UK.- The industry-backed grant-making body GambleAware has published research showing that fewer people are accessing treatment for gambling harm in Scotland than in the rest of Britain. The concern comes after it created data maps for access to services.

The data shows that 16.7 per cent of people who gamble in Scotland and have some level of gambling problems (indicated by a Problem Gambling Severity Index (PGSI) score of 1 or more) access treatment. This compares to an average of 20.9 across Great Britain as a whole.

Some 29.2 per cent of people in Scotland with a PGSI 1+ score who have sought treatment did so because of the impact on their finances. Some 12.6 per cent mentioned serious impacts, such as losing their job or home.

The lower access comes despite the fact that gambling prevalence data suggests that the proportion of people who gamble is very slightly higher in Scotland than in Britain as a whole (60.5 per cent compared to 60.3 per cent). GambleAware said that Glasgow City, Dundee City, North Lanarkshire, Aberdeen City and the City of Edinburgh were the five areas in Scotland with the highest estimated problem gambling rates.

Chief executive Zoë Osmond said: “Gambling harms can affect anyone and we are concerned to see that fewer people are accessing treatment and support in Scotland. As the leading gambling harms charity in Great Britain, we’ve published these maps and data to provide information to help address treatment and support needs in local communities.”