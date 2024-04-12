GambleAware launches tender for NGSN evaluation

The charity will commission a partner to evaluate Britain’s National Gambling Support Network.

UK.- GambleAware has launched a tender process to seek a partner to evaluate the effectiveness of the National Gambling Support Network (NGSN). It seeks a body that will produce independent, actionable insights into the initiative, which was previously called the National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS).

The NGSN is supported by eleven bodies that provide treatment and support services across the UK. These include GamCare, Gordon Moody and BetKnowMore. A new, more regional approach was adopted in 2022 following feedback that suggested that many more people needed support services.

However, the future structure of the NGSN remains in doubt due to plans to introduce a new statutory levy on British gambling operators to fund problem gambling research, education and treatment. The NHS, not GambleAware, will be responsible for commissioning services, while a Harms Prevention commissioner will be appointed.

GambleAware said that due to the upcoming changes, it was vital that the NGSN has a “robust and independent evaluation” to generate insights to engage key stakeholders and inform decision-making on the adoption of the optimal prevention and treatment model.

It said the evaluation must provide a “holistic and system-level perspective on the impact and effectiveness of the NGSN, generate learnings to guide its improvement, and inform any future post-White Paper transition.” It has asked for proposals that “go beyond what is known from existing data and reporting” to provide a “more holistic picture of the needs, experiences, and outcomes of service users than is currently captured”.

GambleAware has reserved a budget of £350,000 for the evaluation. Bidders must submit their initial proposals to [email protected] by April 17.