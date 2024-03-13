Galaxys expands to North America with new partnership

The agreement will provide access to some of the most innovative games in the market.

Press release.- Galaxsys announced its latest partnership with Fortunecoins.com, one of North America’s leading social casinos. Fortune Coins Casino is social casino brand in the U.S. and Canada and is operated by Blazesoft Ltd.

Teni Grigoryan, Head of Sales Department at Galaxsys commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Fortunecoins.com and provide our highly engaging and unique games to one of the top social casinos in North America. We have been looking forward to this partnership to happen and getting into the social casino market is an exciting step forward for us. Galaxsys is expanding its market reach and to date we have over 150+ partners, and with our award-winning games, we are confident the mutual growth opportunities are assured between the companies.

Fortune Coins Casino Program Manager Kfir Marmur said about the collaboration: “We are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings and provide our Fortune Coins players with a best-in-class gaming experience. Partnering with Galaxsys allows us to continue to provide access to some of the most innovative and exciting games in the market.”