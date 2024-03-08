Galaxsys signs partnership with Starcasino

Galaxsys gaming studio announces that its portfolio of games is now available with Belgium’s Starcasino.be.

Press release.- Galaxsys announced that Starcasino.be, one of the leading casinos in Belgium shall launch their games. Under the partnership, Galaxsys shall provide 30+ fast and skill games that focus on innovation and player engagement, including Ninja Crash, Crasher, Atlantis, Turbo Mines, Plinkoman, and more.

Gil Soffer, SVP of sales & business development at Galaxsys, said: “Starcasino is a well-known leading brand in the Belgium market, and we are delighted to partner with them as they share our vision of offering casino players innovative and exciting gaming experiences.”

Then, Soffer added: “Galaxsys has a portfolio of over 30 games: crash, plinko, mines, instant and other fast and skill games, and many innovative games such as Ninja Crash, Atlantis, Tower Rush, and more. We are expanding our geographical footprint into more regulated markets, and our games are built on the foundations of social gambling responsibility and a good gaming experience at the centre for both casino players and our operator partners. I’m confident that our games shall be well received by Starcasino’s players.”

Mr S. Maene director Starcasino commented: “As Starcasino.be we have been a leading online casino brand and have established ourselves in the market for providing unique gaming content, the best igaming providers, online casino experiences, and customer service.”

He also stated: “Recognising this, Galaxsys emerges as a valuable addition to our portfolio. Their innovative games, which offer fresh perspectives and engaging experiences, perfectly complement our existing offerings. Galaxsys creates games that captivate players seeking novelty and high engagement.

“We are enthusiastic about introducing our players to Galaxsys’ games and are confident they will be well-received. We look forward to expanding our game library with more titles from Galaxsys in the upcoming months.”