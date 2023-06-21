Galaxy Gaming secures distribution rights for EZ Baccarat

Galaxy Gaming has reached an agreement with The Talisman Group.

US.- Galaxy Gaming has reached an agreement with The Talisman Group for the exclusive distribution rights of the EZ Baccarat table game in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of September 9, Galaxy will also become the exclusive online distributor globally.

EZ Baccarat has over 830 table games installed in over 140 casinos worldwide. The firm was co-created by Robin Powell and Francisco “TJ” Tejeda of Talisman Group.

Todd Cravens, president and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, said: “This agreement is another example of our commitment to delivering the best table game content to everyone, everywhere. EZ Baccarat is the world’s leading baccarat brand and we’re thrilled that it will become part of our robust catalogue of games and side bets. To every casino currently offering EZ Baccarat, we commit to a seamless transition and look forward to supporting you with our best-in-class service.

Robin Powell, principal at Talisman Group, added: “We are very pleased to have an agreement with Galaxy Gaming as our next distributor and look forward to working closely with them in the future.”

In May, Galaxy Gaming announced the launch of Galaxy Operating System (GOS), a new game management system with progressive jackpot options, LED sensors, and digital tracking for Galaxy’s Roulette Up Progressive and Make’em All Progressive, and the Two-Way Dice Progressive.