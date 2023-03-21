Blueprint Gaming partners with Galaxy Gaming to launch table games range with Side Bets

The new licenced features will be available across Blueprint’s table game portfolio in all jurisdictions

New revenue-driving features to bring added depth to classic play.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has tied up a licensing agreement with Galaxy Gaming to launch a range of table games incorporating the US supplier’s trademarked Side Bets, enhancing their engagement potential and offering fresh nuance in gameplay.

Adding Galaxy’s successful Side Bets to the build of its table games, Blueprint expects the new, proven, supplementary features to breathe new life into the genre of popular, classic casino titles.

Rolling out in Q2 2023, the Galaxy Side Bets will be introduced as part of the new partnership, including 21+3, which merges two of the world’s most popular casino card games, Three-card Poker and Blackjack, adding extra volatility and excitement to already hugely successful games.

The new licenced features will be available across Blueprint’s table game portfolio in all jurisdictions, with the first game being Blackjack Player’s Choice. Six Side Bets will be available at launch.

The partnership agreement is set to leverage Blueprint’s heritage and expertise in creating engaging casino content alongside Galaxy Gaming’s insight and market-leading track record in table games.

Blueprint’s global growth trajectory is also boosted by the agreement and launch, which offers further opportunities to work on adapting new content and game variants to support operators as it expands into new territories.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Our games have been trusted performers for many years but we’re always looking at ways to evolve what we offer, bringing new elements into gameplay to improve the experience for our operator partners and players.

“Galaxy Gaming’s Side Bets are the perfect tool to encourage revenue growth and player engagement, offering them additional ways to enjoy their favourite games.”

Jason McCulloch, director of iGaming at Galaxy Gaming, added: “We are delighted to have our world-famous content including 21+3, Perfect Pairs, Lucky Ladies, Lucky Lucky, Buster Blackjack, and Suit’em Up as part of Blueprint’s acclaimed portfolio of games.

“These games represent some of the most popular side bet titles in the world and we look forward to seeing them thrill players across the globe.”

