Galaxy Gaming launches Roulette Up

The game will be available to play in multiple US states.

The new game has been launched in North America through Galaxy Gaming Digital.

US.- Galaxy Gaming has announced the launch of a new online RNG game, Roulette Up, through its in-house Galaxy Gaming Digital division. ODDSworks will distribute it through its BETguard Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform.

The game will be available to play with Draft Kings, Golden Nugget, and WynnBET in several US states and soon in Canada. The new title features an optional side bet and progressive wager where players can wager that the outcome will provide an increasing sequence from each spin.

Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming said: “We’re thrilled to partner with ODDSworks to introduce some of our best-in-class table games to online players in North America for the first time. Galaxy Gaming represents the world’s premier collection of table games brands, and this partnership is yet another example of how we are working hard to make our games available to players in casinos, card rooms, and online.”

Larry DeMar, ODDSworks president, added: “ODDSworks is humbled and honoured to have the privilege to distribute Galaxy’s world-class games online. ODDSworks will do everything in our power to make sure our casino partners and their players, love these games as much as we do.”