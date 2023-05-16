Galaxy Gaming and Evolution extend licensing agreement for 10 years

Galaxy Gaming has signed a deal with Evolution Group for the licensing of Galaxy table game content.

US.- Galaxy Gaming has announced that it has signed an agreement with Evolution Group for the licensing of Galaxy table game content across its portfolio of studios. The agreement runs for ten years.

Galaxy’s table game and side bets available on Evolution products, include the 21+3, Perfect Pairs, Lucky Ladies, Double Ball Roulette, Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker and Caribbean Stud.

Todd Cravens, president and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, said: “Extending our long-standing partnership with Evolution aligns with our focus to deliver the best table game content to everyone, everywhere. Evolution continues to develop a robust catalogue of top-performing and innovative titles. We are delighted to continue to be a part of this impressive product portfolio and thrill their players with our world-famous games.”

Fredrik Bjurle, chief product officer at Ezugi, part of Evolution Group, added: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Galaxy Gaming. Our continued collaboration is a testament to the success we have achieved together over our decade-long partnership. We are looking forward to the future and to continue to offer these amazing games within Evolution Group.”

Last week, Galaxy Gaming announced the launch of Galaxy Operating System (GOS), a new game management system with progressive jackpot options, LED sensors, and digital tracking for Galaxy’s Roulette Up Progressive and Make’em All Progressive, and the Two-Way Dice Progressive.

Galaxy Gaming revenue rises 25% in Q1 2023

Galaxy Gaming has published its financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Revenue increased by 25 per cent to $7.4m. Ajusted EBITDA totaled $3.08m, up 15 per cent when compared to the same quarter in 2022. Net income was $111,000 compared to a 2022 Q1 net loss of $14,000.

Galaxy Gaming president and CEO Todd Cravens said: “Our revenues, which were a record, include approximately $1.3m of perpetual license purchases from a large customer in GG Core and we expect more of these purchases in the second quarter.