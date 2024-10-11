Galaxsys expands its presence in Africa by partnering with Betika

Through this new partnership, Betika players are now able to enjoy Galaxsys’ wide catalogue of games.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced its strategic partnership with Betika, one of Africa’s premier sports betting platforms. This collaboration will allow Galaxsys to provide its rich portfolio of high-quality games to Betika, which boasts a large player base across multiple African markets including Kenya, Ghana, DRC and Tanzania, and has been a prominent operator since 2016.

Thanks to this exciting partnership, players in these key markets will gain access to over 30 engaging titles, including popular games such as Crash, Rocketon, Crasher, Cash Show, and Starlight. This diverse portfolio blends skill-based and fast-paced games, offering a unique experience on Betika’s well-established and continually growing platform.

Teni Grigoryan, chief sales and partner management officer at Galaxsys, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We’re thrilled to team up with Betika, a major player in the African gaming scene. This partnership is a significant milestone for us as we expand into a region, we’ve been eager to connect with. Betika’s impressive reach across more than 10 African countries and its deep understanding of local player preferences make it the perfect partner. Together, we’re set to bring our innovative content to a broader audience and create something special for gamers across the continent.”

Betika’s chief product officer, Peter Stagles also shared his satisfaction following the signing, stating, “Partnering with Galaxsys is an exciting opportunity for Betika as we continue to enhance our gaming offerings. Their innovative game portfolio perfectly complements our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our players. We are eager to bring these exciting new titles to our audience across Africa and look forward to a successful collaboration that will set new standards in the gaming industry.”

Galaxsys said this partnership marks a pivotal moment for the company as it aligns with its strategy to reach new audiences and soar to new heights in the African market. “With Betika’s extensive experience and strong market position, both companies are poised for a successful journey ahead,” the company stated.