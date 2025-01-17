Gaming in New Jersey: revenue reaches record $6.3bn in 2024

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for 2024. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $6.3bn in gaming revenue, up 9 per cent from 2023 ($5.78bn) and setting a new annual record for the state, driven by the continued growth of igaming and sports betting.

In 2024, the casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotels was $2.82bn, down 1.1 per cent compared to 2023. For the year, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $2.39bn, reflecting growth of 24.1 per cent when compared to $1.92bn for 2023. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue was $1.09bn for 2024, up 8.7 per cent when compared to $1.01bn reported in 2023.

In terms of in-person revenue only, Borgata won $738.1m, up 1.2 per cent from a year earlier; Hard Rock won $544.9m, up 6.3 per cent; Ocean won $409.7m, down 1.3 per cent; Harrah’s won $223.8m, down 12 per cent; Tropicana won $228m, down 5.2 per cent; Resorts won $161.9m, down 1 per cent; Golden Nugget won $147.1m, up nearly 1 per cent, and Bally’s won $145.1m, down 6.3 per cent.

When internet and sports betting money is included, Borgata won a combined $1.37bn, up 5.1 per cent. Resorts won $1bn, up 8 per cent; Golden Nugget $836.3m, up 24.5 per cent; Hard Rock $731.9m, up 17 per cent; Ocean $483.4m, up 2.3 per cent; Bally’s $278.2m, up over 16 per cent; Harrah’s $225m, down 11.4 per cent; Tropicana $229m, down 5.2 per cent, and Caesars $218.5m, down 6.5 per cent.

December’s figures

In December, casino win for the nine casino hotel properties was $231.8m, down 0.3 per cent year-on-year. The online gaming win was $228m, up 26.5 per cent year-on-year, setting a new record. Sports wagering gross revenue was $62.8m, reflecting a 42.6 per cent decrease when compared to December 2023.