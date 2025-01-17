EGT Digital to showcase its high-tech igaming solutions at ICE Barcelona 2025

The Bulgarian provider will present its vast array of casino solutions.

Press release.- EGT Digital is awaiting its participation in ICE Barcelona 2025. The company is ready to captivate attention with its innovative igaming products, which it will demonstrate along with EGT at one of the largest stands at the exhibition 3F30.

The Bulgarian provider will present its vast array of casino solutions, covering the 4 top-performing jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as over 120 popular slot titles. Visitors will be able to learn more about the upcoming cascade game Pyramid Riddles Cleopatra JUMBOWAYS, part of Clover Chance. The Queen will invite players to embark on a journey in Ancient Egypt, where bonuses will lurk everywhere, and the epic Respin feature will enrich the experience and boost potential payouts.

X-Nave, EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform, will demonstrate its 4 main modules: sports product, gaming aggregator, CRM engine, and payment gateway. Each can function as a part of the complete solution or separately, as they allow integration with developments of third-party companies.

The Sport Product will introduce a multitude of new features, focusing on further enriching the gaming journey. At operators’ disposal will be the Dynamic Live Delay feature, which will allow their customers to enjoy an exceptionally fast betting experience. EGT Digital’s feed aggregator enables users to configure their data provider sources in order to always receive the best deals for themselves and their customers.

The Big Tournament Lobby Page will be also available. This is а special view for leagues, allowing operators to highlight matches, special boosted offers, and future outright, to choose their favorite player, as well as to have access to information on all promos running for this specific tournament. Another novelty for the players will be the option to create cashout price thresholds that automatically cash out the user’s bet.

X-Nave’s Gaming Aggregator, including over 13,000 titles from more than 130 providers, will present features like the Buy Bonus, Hot and Cold games category with live RTP insights, as well as numerous tools for personalized content such as the Recommendation Engine and Casino as Widget.

Guests at the stand will also be able to get acquainted with the upgrades and new features of EGT Digital’s CRM Engine. Now the Campaigns module is much more flexible and allows better configuration, new types of bonuses have been added as well. Operators will also have at their disposal a promotional game with various options for adjustment, as well as a game prize pool for better customization. The Gamification and loyalty and Player Journey modules will show their new redesign, providing a better player experience.

The X-Nave’s Payment Gateway will present its vast portfolio of payment methods, including Open Banking. It will highlight its player-focused design with options like deposit repeat, bonus selection, and two-factor authentication.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, said: “As one of the biggest and most important exhibitions for us, I always look forward to ICE, and this year the new venue adds even more excitement for me.

“I think that Barcelona is an excellent location that will allow us to showcase our products in the best possible way and hold many fruitful meetings. I believe that the 2025 edition will be as successful as last year’s, and why not even morе.”