GALAXSYS’ next destination: Entertainment Arena Expo, Bucharest

GALAXSYS, will be in Romania, Entertainment Arena Expo, from September 6 to 8.

Press release.- Having had a highly successful G2E Asia expo just a few days ago, the GALAXSYS spacecraft does not resume its fast-speed journey to the most prominent iGaming events.

The next destination where you can try on the engaging FAST and SKILL games by creative gaming studio – GALAXSYS, will be in Romania, Entertainment Arena Expo, from September 6 to 8.

Booth 225 will be waiting for everyone to ensure they have all their questions answered and all their expectations exceeded.

Founded in 2021, the team of iGaming enthusiasts has already participated in major events showcasing their unique and player-based content. This is a fact that they proved by having super innovative and eye-catching stands, from ICE London to G2E in Singapore.

After the EAE (Romania) the team will head to SBC, Barcelona right away. Hurry to reserve your places at their stands.