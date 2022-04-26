When debutants are veterans: GALAXSYS at ICE 2022

GALAXSYS has exhibited at the largest global expo of the year for the first time.

Press release.- First things first; what is ICE London? It is the largest global gathering of gaming operators in Europe, where visitors can meet industry-related leaders, decision-makers, and technology experts from more than 116 countries. After a two-year delay, ICE London was back on April 12-14 and hosted 35,000+ attendees to help them discover the latest in gaming innovation sectors.

For the first time, GALAXSYS was presented at the largest global expo for the year. Founded in 2021, the team already has a lot to offer to gaming enthusiasts. This is a fact that they proved by having one of the most innovative and eye-catching stands, where the attendees had a chance to get acquainted with their engaging games right away.

The highlight of the first day was of course the new product launch with Fashion TV Gaming Group. Right there, on Stand N6-210 the game that connects fashion and gaming industry lovers was set in motion.

The GALAXSYS stand did not experience any lack of visitors the other days, as well. Many attendants’ eyes were caught on the huge rocket and planets that it was surrounded by. Inside the stand, there was also a lot to offer. Whether players wished to be rewarded for their skills or were fast-paced winning lovers, they definitely could find the perfect games at GALAXSYS, as a great variety of fast and skill games developed by iGaming veterans was introduced.

One thing cannot be argued; the event was a success for the team of debutantes. As the team informed, they will also be present at the upcoming events such as Casino Beats in Malta, and IGB LIVE in Amsterdam, which they will further announce on their social media pages.

People need to keep an eye on this fast-growing and outstanding company as there is surely a lot to discover.