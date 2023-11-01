Galaxsys launches games with Gaming1 Group

Circus.be and Galaxsys will work together to offer an even better gaming experience to players.

Galaxsys’ portfolio of fast and skill games is now available and operated on Circus.be, Belgium’s flagship land-based and online entertainment brand owned by the Gaming1 group.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced another company milestone with a partnership with Belgium’s Gaming1 Group and one of their brands Circus.be to launch their fast and skill games portfolio.

Senior vice president of Sales and Business Development Gil Soffer said: “We are thrilled to work with one of Europe’s leading land-based and online entertainment giants, the Gaming1 Group.”

He also stated: “With over 30 years of sector experience, we have long admired their dedication to innovation and providing their players and customers with exemplary digital gaming experiences. We are positive as we launch with Circus.be with our portfolio of over twenty-six fast and skill games that includes a range of instant, crash, mines, and Plinko games, that their players shall enjoy these new and exciting game experiences.”

David Carrion, chief operating officer Interactive commented: “Circus is the Belgian leader in games of chance. Our passion is to provide entertainment to our customers, and this means making available one of the largest catalogues of games.

“We are delighted to announce that Circus.be and Galaxsys are working together to offer an even better, funnier, and more innovative gaming experience to our players. Our Belgian players will be entertained by these cutting-edge games thanks to the latest iGaming technologies. Last but not least, this project is in line with our desire to create a strong link between our players and our brand.”