Galaxsys games now officially licensed in Sweden

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced that its games have been officially licensed in Sweden. According to the company, this achievement marks a key milestone in its strategic expansion into regulated markets and reaffirms its commitment to delivering secure, high-quality, and responsible gaming experiences.

The licence, granted by the Swedish Gambling Authority, ensures Galaxsys’ commitment to the highest regulatory standards also in the Swedish market. This approval allows Galaxsys to offer its wide range of entertaining and high-performing games to Swedish partners, further expanding the company’s presence in Europe.

“We are incredibly proud to have our games licensed in Sweden,” said Gil Soffer, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Galaxsys. “This licensing is a key step in our strategy to bring our games to more regulated markets. We thank the relevant regulatory bodies for their trust in our commitment to high security, quality standards, and responsible gaming as we continue to make our games available in additional markets.”

Galaxsys’ licensing in Sweden is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in regulated markets globally. By adhering to the highest standards of security, quality, and responsible gaming, Galaxsys aims to provide exceptional gaming experiences that players can trust and enjoy.