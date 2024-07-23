Galaxsys presents “Cosmo Saga”

In the game, players have winning probabilities that go beyond the ordinary, offering a chance of securing impressive rewards.

The game challenges players to create combinations by moving particles on a board and promises to deliver an unmatched puzzle game experience.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced the launch of its latest puzzle game “Cosmo Saga“. This unique game promises to attract players with its innovative mechanics, unique blend of features, exceptional odds, and rewarding gameplay.

The game challenges players to create combinations by moving particles on a board. With five different types of particles at play, the objective is to form combinations of a minimum of three identical particles.

After each combination, the particles disappear, and new ones fall from the top, potentially creating more combination possibilities. Players have the flexibility to cash out at any point, and should they decide to proceed until the fifth step, the system automatically pays out the winnings based on the accumulated multipliers.

Game highlights

Unique igaming concept

This game introduces a fresh perspective and concept, delivering an unmatched gaming experience.

Dynamic animations

The game is designed in a way that is the most convenient for the players, both visually and functionally.

Additional bonus feature

The bonus section offers players an additional opportunity to multiply the coefficient, providing an extra layer of excitement with a rewarding multiplier after each action.

Provable fairness

The most reliable and high-end Random Number Generator technologies are used to assure true randomness.

Exceptional odds

In the game, players have winning probabilities that go beyond the ordinary, offering a chance of securing impressive rewards.

The company stated: “What sets “Cosmo Saga” apart is its fresh igaming concept, dynamic animations, and an additional bonus feature that enhances excitement with each move. Now available for integration, ‘Cosmo Saga’ promises to deliver an unmatched puzzle game experience and offer players a cosmic journey of strategy, fun, and impressive rewards.”