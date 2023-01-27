Galaxsys prepares four new game releases for ICE London 2023

The company will be launching Mr. Thimble, Golden RA, Plinkoman and F Mines.

Press release.- ICE London 2023 is just around the corner and Galaxsys gaming studio is gearing up for an exciting showcase of its latest offerings. The company will be launching four new titles at the biggest global event, which will take place on 7-9 February at ExCeL London.

Galaxsys CEO Hayk Sargsyan had this to say about the upcoming expo, “We’re thrilled to start the year off with such a significant event. ICE London was the expo that launched our very successful journey in the iGaming industry and we’re excited to unveil our newest games to the international community of gaming enthusiasts.”

The first new game to be launched at the expo is Mr. Thimble. This modern and amusing game of chance is based on a classic cup-and-ball game, where the player makes a bet before the game starts and waits until a small ball is placed beneath one of the three identical cups, which are then shuffled in an upside-down position. The aim of the game is to guess the cup under which the ball is hidden. The players can play with the same bet amount for a maximum of 9 sequential levels. This game is suitable for players who want to test their luck and have fun.

The second game is Golden RA. This game is based on a simple concept, as the players should guess the box that contains the winning symbols. The players can choose the difficulty level to get bigger odds. In addition to substantial odds, the player can unlock a bonus mode in which all the upcoming odds are multiplied by x25, thus providing a marvellous winning opportunity to the players. This game is suitable for players who like to play with bigger odds and enjoy the thrill of such games.

The third game is Plinkoman, a triangle-shaped board game of circles called pins. Once the player’s bet is set, the ball is dropped from the top to the bottom. Each box contains a different cash reward described by the bet multiplier – 0.2x, 0.5x, 2x, 22x, 1,000x, etc. While the minimum amount of earnings is located in the middle section, the bet multipliers increase as the player moves toward the edges of the triangle. This game is equipped with attractive graphics and is suitable for players who want to test their luck.



The fourth game is F Mines, a simple and highly engaging game. There are diamonds and dynamites hidden on the field. To win the game, the player needs to find as many diamonds as possible without coming across any dynamites. Every time the player finds a diamond – the winnings and the multipliers increase accordingly. This game is suitable for players who enjoy the adrenaline and testing their reflexes.

Galaxsys will be at Stand N6-110.