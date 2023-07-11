Iowa sports betting handle drops again in June

Through the first half of 2023, sportsbooks in Iowa have taken $948.3m in bets,

Iowa’s sports betting handle was $115.5m in June.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $115.5m in June, down 21.8 per cent compared to May. Some $105.7m was wagered online and the remaining $7.1m with retail sportsbooks. All but one of the 19 Iowa casinos also offer mobile sports betting.

According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, revenue reached $7.1m, a 57 per cent decline compared to May 2023’s $16.6m. Sports betting tax reached $570,976.

Crown Iowa Gaming/DraftKings Sportsbook Iowa reported a $39.8m handle. It was followed by Betfair Interactive US/FanDuel Sportsbook Iowa, which reported $27.6m. American Wagering/Caesars Sportsbook Iowa took in $15.7m in bets, BetMGM Iowa $9m and Hillside/Bet365 Iowa $3.6m.

Through the first half of 2023, sportsbooks in Iowa have taken in just under $948.3m in bets.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported that between July 2022 and June 2023, more than $2.2bn was wagered in the state. About 92 per cent of that was made online or through apps. Casinos brought in more than $182m dollars in revenue, and state taxes hit $13m