Full House Resorts to celebrate topping off of Chamonix Casino in Colorado

The Chamonix Casino Hotel will be connected to the existing Bronco Billy’s Casino.

The casino is expected to open in mid-2023.

US.- Full House Resorts will celebrate the topping off of its Chamonix Casino Hotel project in Cripple Creek, Colorado on September 21. The tradition will commemorate the placement of a construction beam at the highest point of the construction project. The firm will also inaugurate the still-being-constructed ballroom of the new casino hotel.

Connected to the company’s existing Bronco Billy’s Casino, Chamonix will open in mid-2023. It will include a new casino, approximately 300 luxury guest rooms and suites, new surface parking lots and a rooftop heated swimming pool. It will also offer a full-service spa and beauty salon and a new restaurant.

The adjoining Bronco Billy’s Casino is also being renovated and scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

In Illinois, Full House Resorts’ American Place casino project is moving forward as expected. A temporary facility in Waukegan is set to open in autumn and the permanent casino in late 2024. Full House was selected last December by the Illinois Gaming Board following a selection process that opened in 2019.

In February, Full House Resorts announced the promotion of John Ferrucci to the newly-created position of senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Colorado reports sports betting handle of $258.4m for July

Colorado’s sports betting handle fell below $300m for July, at $258.4m, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was down 17.5 per cent compared to June, when Coloradans wagered $313.2m. However, it was a 42.5 per cent increase from July 2021’s handle of, $181.3m.

Bets placed via online operators amounted to $256.4m, while retail operators took $1.9m in wagers. Baseball brought in the most wagers with $110.6m, followed by tennis ($24.3m) and basketball ($23.3m). Gross gaming revenue from sports betting in Colorado was approximately $20.8m.